Latest Weather Blog
High School football Scores - Week 2
High School Football Scores from Week 2
Abbeville 20, Central Catholic 7
Abramson 27, Collegiate Baton Rouge 14
Acadiana 35, Sulphur 7
Airline 48, Union Parish 44
Arcadia 32, Delhi 20
B.T. Washington 52, Bolton 6
Trending News
Baton Rouge Episcopal 34, St. Thomas Aquinas 23
Beekman 60, Tensas 6
Brother Martin 23, Saint Paul's 10
Bunkie 26, Patterson 0
Caldwell Parish 46, Winnfield 19
Carencro 60, Barbe 14
Carroll def. Green Oaks, forfeit
Central - B.R. 41, West Feliciana 9
Chalmette 24, Lakeshore 22
Covenant Christian Academy 27, Houma Christian 20
D'Arbonne Woods 32, Drew Central, Ark. 30
Dutchtown 6, Ponchatoula 0
East Beauregard 48, Pickering 6
East Feliciana 40, East Iberville 12
Easton 49, Baton Rouge Catholic 26
Elton 35, Lena Northwood 6
Franklin 24, M.L. King Charter 6
Franklin Parish 59, St. Frederick Catholic 31
Glenbrook 28, Bossier 6
Grant 58, Block 12
Hamilton Christian Academy 26, Highland Baptist 6
Hammond 33, Riverdale 14
Haughton 43, LaGrange 22
Holy Savior Menard 16, Pineville 7
Homer 26, Minden 20
Istrouma 33, Belaire 13
Jeanerette 24, Morgan City 7
Jena 22, Leesville 20
Kentwood 25, Sumner 12
Lafayette 35, Comeaux 14
Lafayette Christian Academy 49, Woodlawn (BR) 14
Lakeside 41, Ringgold 16
Lakeview 60, Montgomery 36
Liberty Magnet 7, Pointe Coupee Catholic 6
Livonia 28, Pine Prairie 0
Loreauville 13, DeQuincy 0
Many 34, DeRidder 13
McDonogh #35 32, South Terrebonne 14
NDHS 27, St. Martinville 7
Neville 19, Ouachita Parish 15
New Iberia Catholic 14, Parkview Baptist 10
Newman 33, Riverside Academy 7
Newton County Academy, Miss. 56, Ben's Ford 14
North Webster 49, North Caddo 16
Northside 36, Washington-Marion 6
Oakdale 22, Oberlin 0
Ouachita Christian 28, Oak Grove 7
Peabody 32, Ferriday 22
Pearl River 44, East Jefferson 14
Plaquemine 32, McKinley 22
Richwood 46, Rayville 14
Rummel 20, University (Lab) 17
Ruston 35, Jesuit 7
Salmen 10, Northshore 3
Sam Houston 41, New Iberia 7
Slaughter 33, Varnado 14
Southside 49, Cecilia 46
Springfield 48, Ascension Christian School 7
St. Augustine 40, Landry/Walker 0
St. Charles Catholic 16, Lutcher 14
St. James 61, West St. John 0
St. Michael 38, Brusly 12
St. Thomas More 49, Alexandria 21
Teurlings Catholic 45, Avoyelles 14
Thibodaux 31, South Lafourche 21
Tioga 34, Breaux Bridge 28
Vermilion Catholic 30, Ascension Episcopal 28
Vidalia 14, Cedar Creek 12
Vinton 26, Merryville 8
Walker 47, Fontainebleau 6
West Monroe 34, East Ascension 20
West Ouachita 44, Jonesboro-Hodge 12
Westgate 43, Lake Charles College Prep 7
Westlake 55, Welsh 27
Wossman 12, Shreveport Northwood 7
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Owner of former Capitol Grocery facing pushback for trying to sell beer...
-
LSU set to increase ticket prices for women's basketball; football tickets could...
-
Candidates square off in gubernatorial debate, with one notable absence
-
Gunfire caught on video in Denham Springs subdivision
-
One dead after early-morning shooting off Geronimo Street