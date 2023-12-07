Heisman hopeful Daniels gets farm field tribute

BATON ROUGE - The familiar "Heisman pose" is on display in a farm field outside Baton Rouge as LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels aims to secure the biggest individual honor in college football.

Sunshine Quality Solutions, a local John Deere dealer, carved the likeness using a tractor guided by a technology used to make farming equipment more efficient by preventing overlapping runs and reducing fatigue.

“The Heisman is indeed an emblem of the spirit of hard work, accuracy, and excellence, which are tenets held dear by both John Deere and the world of collegiate football," the company said. "We hope this gesture shows not only our love for the sport but also for the capabilities of our farmers.”

