HealthyBR Medical Advisory Board releases suggested COVID guidelines for businesses

BATON ROUGE – A new document is available to capital city business owners who'd like a list of guidelines to follow that may protect employees and members of the public from contracting COVID-19.

The HealthyBR Region 2 Medical Advisory Board, in conjunction with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC), issued COVID-19 Business Recommendations Thursday. The list of recommendations and guidance are based on information from The Center for Disease Control (CDC) and The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).

The comprehensive document provides guidance about reducing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace, identifying COVID-19 symptoms, recommendations for sanitation & employer policies, potential employee scenarios, and a compilation of COVID-19 reference resources.

The recommendations from the HealthyBR Region 2 Medical Advisory Board are not intended for healthcare and congregate living personnel, and do not serve as a substitute for recommendations from an employee’s primary care provider or other medical staff.

To view the recommendations, click HERE. The recommendations will be updated as needed.