Head of State Police talks about changes in department during tumultuous year

BATON ROUGE - Service and accountability were the two main changes Colonel Lamar Davis spoke about within Louisiana State Police.

He said it's an effort to rebuild trust in the community, specifically following controversies in the Ronald Greene death investigation.

One of those is excessive use of force.

"I'll tell you right now. I am committed to making the changes necessary to ensure that that doesn't happen in the future or continue to happen."

One of the many issues surrounding the investigation is the question of if policies for body camera footage were followed.

"We've now mandated that our supervisors review their personnel's body-worn cameras every quarter. Not just body-worn camera, but the in-car camera," Davis said.

After a year as superintendent and having to pick up the pieces, Davis is now cracking down and vowing to hold troopers who break the rules accountable for their actions.

"And we're going to use progressive discipline approach based upon the severity of the incident, upon the severity of their behavior. And, when that does not work, I submit to you that we will terminate, and if necessary, arrest," Davis said. "I will take whatever necessary action to ensure that our people are performing as they should."