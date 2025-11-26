'He mattered to us:' Family calling for action in loved one's death connected to A.M. Food Mart

BATON ROUGE - The family of 73-year-old Woodrow Vaughn, the man found dead near Lafitte Drive Park, is calling for those connected to their loved one's death to come forward. At the same time, District Attorney Hillar Moore says Vaughn's death could potentially be used in a case against A.M. Food Mart on Highland Road.

BRPD reports the last known location of Vaughn to be A.M. Food Mart. Vaughn was reported missing Nov. 21, 2025. His body was found inside a vehicle near Lafitte Drive Park on Monday, Nov. 24.

Vaughn's niece Kimberly Williams-Dright said it was never a dull moment with her Uncle Vaughn around.

"He's a dancer, he's a joker, he's a loving person," Williams-Dright said.

Williams-Dright says her uncle was the type to give someone the shirt off his back, a person who helped others. Williams-Dright said one of those people Vaughn helped was Breanna Terrance.

Vaughn's family said he left his home on Tyler Street last Thursday night to give Terrance and her daughter a ride home. Williams-Dright said it was Friday morning when a member of Terrance's family called Vaughn's family, saying Vaughn had gone missing.

"He left Thursday night to drop her off, so how are we at missing?" Williams-Dright said.

On Sunday night, Williams-Dright said she received a call.

"The person was like, I'm so sorry what happened to your uncle. I was like, 'What do you mean happened to my uncle?' They were like, 'Well you know? Bre... beat him at the A.M. Mart and stabbed him.' I was like, 'Are you, are you certain?" Williams-Dright said.

She said the family obtained security footage from the A.M. Food Mart, showing Vaughn's rental car pulling into the convenience store and a man attacking Vaughn, who Williams-Dright said was in the passenger seat.

"It was at that moment, at that very moment to hope for the best but begin to prepare for the worst," she said.

At the time of this report, jail records only accuse Terrance of battery of a dating partner.

The convenience store in question, the A.M. Food Mart, is one District Attorney Hillar Moore has kept an eye on. Back in September, Moore asked the courts to declare A.M. Food Mart a nuisance. In a letter Moore sent to the business's owner Ibrahim Khoder, he wrote law enforcement responded to more than 250 incidents at the store, with 41 being shootings.

"The volume of calls, the calls for service, crimes of violence, the drug dealing, shots fired, people killed, it's just been a very hot spot for police," Moore said.

A court ordered Khoder to decrease criminal activity. Moore says it is too early to tell whether the actions leading up to Vaughn's death violated the crime order. He said his office has more than enough evidence to get the business declared a nuisance and shutdown, adding a trial date is set for Jan. 6, 2026.

"I think we have abundantly enough evidence needed by the law to shut this business down," Moore said.

As for the family, they say there's a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of the man pictured in the video.

"They left him in a park like trash; he wasn't trash to us. He mattered. He mattered to us, his life mattered," Williams-Dright said.

Vaughn's family shared with WBRZ the name of the man they believe to be in the security video. WBRZ is waiting for confirmation from BRPD.