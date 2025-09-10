DA Hillar Moore seeks to declare A.M. Food Mart on Highland Road a 'nuisance'

BATON ROUGE - District Attorney Hillar Moore wants the A.M. Mart convenience store off of Highland declared a nuisance.

In a letter Moore sent to the owner of A.M. Mart Ibrahim Khoder, it states that BRPD has responded to more than 250 incidents at the store, with 41 of those being shootings, including 4 homicides over the past 5 years.

The letter claims that a group called "Top Snatcher Klan" used the back of the store to conduct illicit activities, including drug transactions and dice games.

"That can't happen, truly, directly across the street from a police station," Moore said.

"It's just the sheer volume of data that's presented continually that hits you, and then the police or the ones that are saying we're going here way too many times, too many calls for service something has to happen," Moore said.

This is not the first time Moore has considered action against the owner. In 2020 and 2021, the Sandpiper Apartments in Tigerland was featured in several 2 On Your Side reports. Over the span of five years, police responded here nearly 200 times, including a double murder and an officer-involved shooting.

In 2021, Moore asked for safety improvements at the complex, like surveillance cameras, which have since been installed. He is now looking to do the same at A.M. Mart.

After a preliminary injunction, if a judge rules the store a nuisance, another hearing will be scheduled to determine what could happen. Moore says the owner has not reached out to his office.

"He has not called. He had someone call to say that they recognize that there were problems there and that they would change the management of the location, and I think unfortunately at this point, it's probably too little too late." Moore said.

The letter was signed by Moore, law enforcement, and the Attorney General.