Happy birthday Daisy Rowan! West Feliciana resident turns 104 Friday

ST. FRANCISVILLE - The West Feliciana community is honoring one of its oldest residents Friday.

On Sept. 1, Daisy Rowan turned 104 years old. She was born in West Feliciana Parish, went to school there, and it's where she met her husband, Frank Rowan Jr.. She had 10 children who all remember a happy childhood.

She is the great-great-aunt of longtime WBRZ photographer Joe McCoy.

From the WBRZ family to hers, we want to wish her a very happy birthday and hope for many more happy days to come!