95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Happy birthday Daisy Rowan! West Feliciana resident turns 104 Friday

1 hour 53 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, September 01 2023 Sep 1, 2023 September 01, 2023 11:31 AM September 01, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. FRANCISVILLE - The West Feliciana community is honoring one of its oldest residents Friday. 

On Sept. 1, Daisy Rowan turned 104 years old. She was born in West Feliciana Parish, went to school there, and it's where she met her husband, Frank Rowan Jr.. She had 10 children who all remember a happy childhood. 

She is the great-great-aunt of longtime WBRZ photographer Joe McCoy.

Trending News

From the WBRZ family to hers, we want to wish her a very happy birthday and hope for many more happy days to come!

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days