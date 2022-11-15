Hammond school bus driver arrested for child porn, inappropriate communication with student

HAMMOND - A Hammond area bus driver was arrested Tuesday after school officials learned he was having inappropriate communication with a student and turned the information over to law enforcement.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 62-year-old Rufus Addison of Loranger was arrested for pornography involving juveniles, indecent behavior and computer-aided solicitation of a juvenile.

Addison was formerly employed as a bus driver for St. Thomas Aquinas, but was fired Tuesday.