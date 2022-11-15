47°
Hammond school bus driver arrested for child porn, inappropriate communication with student

1 hour 36 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, November 15 2022 Nov 15, 2022 November 15, 2022 5:46 PM November 15, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

HAMMOND - A Hammond area bus driver was arrested Tuesday after school officials learned he was having inappropriate communication with a student and turned the information over to law enforcement. 

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 62-year-old Rufus Addison of Loranger was arrested for pornography involving juveniles, indecent behavior and computer-aided solicitation of a juvenile. 

Addison was formerly employed as a bus driver for St. Thomas Aquinas, but was fired Tuesday. 

