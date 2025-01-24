47°
Hammond Police searching for three persons of interest in crime string

Friday, January 24 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

HAMMOND - Police are searching for three persons of interest who were allegedly seen fleeing from a stolen car after officers were called for shots fired. 

The Hammond Police Department said its officers were called to Pine Drive on Jan. 11 for reports of shots being fired. While in the area, they noticed a suspicious vehicle and tried to stop it, but it kept going into Loranger until it finally stopped and multiple people got out and fled. 

The car was reported to be stolen out of Hammond and is believed to be involved in multiple crimes around Tangipahoa Parish. 

Police obtained three pictures of persons of interest believed to be connected to the crimes. 

