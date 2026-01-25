33°
Inaugural Alzheimer's Ball kicks off in Baton Rouge

Sunday, January 25 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The inaugural Alzheimer's Ball kicked off in Baton Rouge on Saturday. 

Organizers invited community members to the City Club of Baton Rouge for a night full of events, including dance performances, raffles and a silent auction.

"We want to shed light on Alzheimer's Service in the capital area because they have three different facilities where you can bring someone who has Alzheimer's," Alzheimer's Ball Chairman Asterid Clements said. "It's basically a day care center."

The proceeds from the sold-out event benefit services for treating Alzheimer's disease. 

