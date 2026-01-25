VIDEO: Icy tree falls across north Louisiana road

NATITOCHES PARISH - A State Trooper's dashcam caught the moments a tree, weighed down by ice, crashed across a north Louisiana roadway on Sunday.

State Police said the tree fell in Natchitoches Parish, but also shared photos from branches across the road in Rapides and images from Ouachita Parish, where the ground was covered in ice and snow.

"Motorists are strongly encouraged to avoid travel in affected areas if possible. If you do not need to be on the road, the safest decision is to stay home until conditions improve," LSP said.

