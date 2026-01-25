31°
Denham Springs home catches fire Sunday evening
DENHAM SPRINGS - A woman said her family is lucky to be alive after a neighbor banged on their door, telling them their house was on fire.
The fire happened Sunday evening at a home on Benton Lane in Denham Springs.
"Thank God for the lady that came banging on my door," the woman, who asked not to be identified, said.
The fire victim said that all of her belongings were destroyed in the fire.
"Everything I own is gone," she said. "All of my daughter's stuff is gone. She's eight months old. I'm glad we all got out."
No injuries were reported. It's unclear how the fire started.
