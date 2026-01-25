Protecting your plants from frigid temperatures

BATON ROUGE - With freezing temperatures hitting the capital area, gardeners across the Baton Rouge area spent the weekend preparing their plants.

Experts at Louisiana Nursery said a little preparation can make a big difference when temperatures drop. Louisiana Nursery laborer, Kaleb Sydnor, said plants that are beginning to bud are especially vulnerable.

“Your azaleas, your budding plants that are going to be budding in the springtime. Camellias. Those would be really good plants to cover,” Sydnor said.

At the Louisiana Nursery’s Coursey Boulevard location, nine employees spent Friday building structures to help cover plants.

“We’ve been building some A-frames for cloth to drape over the plants, and that will help keep the plants insulated.”

Homeowners can take similar steps by draping a light cloth over plants, misting the cloth lightly, and securing it with stakes or weighted objects.

Mindy Leneau, an indoor salesperson at Louisiana Nursery, said watering the plants is also important, being careful not to water the foliage.

“To make like an igloo-type structure for it,” said Leneau. “And it’s good to water the soil beforehand. The water is like a filter barrier from the cold to the roots. But just don’t do the foliage because you don’t want them to freeze and break off.”

Experts recommend covering any budding or blooming plants, tender plants, perennials and plants that have been potted or planted within the last three to six months. Outdoor shrubs and trees eight feet or shorter should also be covered.

Potted plants should be brought indoors if possible. Tropical plants and houseplants left outside or on patios should be moved indoors when temperatures are expected to fall below 45 degrees.

Young trees may need extra protection. Sydnor suggested insulating the trunks and covering the soil with about two inches of mulch.

"If the stem of it is around 1-2 inches in diameter, you can get a pool noodle, slice it right down the middle, and wrap that around. That will help insulate it. Then kind of getting around the base of the tree with mulch," said Sydnor.

More cold-hardy plants, like magnolias, hollies, and junipers, typically do not need protection unless temperatures drop below 15 degrees.

One common mistake gardeners make is pruning too soon, Leneau said.

“Some of them are asking if they should cut them back, cut their leaves back. Do not cut them back,” she said. “That’s a no-no.”

Experts also advise uncovering plants during the day when the sun is out.