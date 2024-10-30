84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hammond Police searching for missing man

1 hour 35 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, October 30 2024 Oct 30, 2024 October 30, 2024 3:33 PM October 30, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Image of Aaron Clark provided by HPD.

HAMMOND - The Hammond Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing person.

According to HPD, Aaron Clark, 28, was last seen Oct. 20 on West Coleman Avenue.

Clark was last seen wearing blue basketball shorts and white house slippers. Anyone with information on Clark's whereabouts is urged to call HPD at 985-277-5701.

Image of Aaron Clark provided by HPD.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days