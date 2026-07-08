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Hammond Police pursuit ends outside Walker dollar store, 1 taken into custody
WALKER — A person was arrested outside of a Livingston Parish discount store at the end of a law enforcement pursuit that began in Tangipahoa Parish, according to Captain Sharp with the Walker Police Department.
Sharp said law enforcement chased the suspect, who was riding a motorcycle, from Hammond to a Dollar General along Walker North Road, near the intersection of Ball Park Road, in Walker.
When the suspect got to the Dollar General, Sharp said, he laid his bike on the ground and was arrested.
A WBRZ viewer reported seeing dozens of law enforcement units and at least one helicopter responding to the scene at the dollar store.
Sharp said the pursuit was led by Hammond Police and that Walker Police officers were providing assistance.
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