72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hammond man wanted for stalking, harassment

2 hours 35 minutes 18 seconds ago Thursday, March 28 2024 Mar 28, 2024 March 28, 2024 2:34 PM March 28, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a man wanted for stalking and cyberstalking.

According to police, Maurice Callihan, 67, is wanted for three counts of stalking, criminal damage, cyberstalking, telephone harassment, terrorizing, and false communicating of a planned arson.

Callihan also has two failure to appear warrants for previous charges relevant to stalking, criminal damage and a protective order violation. 

Trending News

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Callihan should contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-345-6150.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days