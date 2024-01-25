Hammond man killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-12 Wednesday night

HOLDEN - A Hammond man died as a result of a multi-vehicle crash that took place Wednesday night on I-12, Louisiana State Police said.

The crash took place just after 8:30 p.m., as a 2017 Ram pickup truck traveled off the roadway to the left, entered the median, and hit the 2017 Dodge Challenger was driving behind the pickup. As a result, the Dodge rotated across the eastbound lanes and hit a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Dodge Challenger, Edward Barker, 53, of Hammond, died at a local hospital after suffering serious injuries.