Hammond man arrested for first-degree rape of child under 13 years old

HAMMOND - A man was arrested Thursday for sex crime charges after he allegedly raped a young child.

Attorney General Liz Murrill's office said William Porter, 33, was arrested for one count each of first-degree rape of a child under 13 and owning pornography involving a juvenile under 13.

Porter was arrested after an investigation involving the AG's Cyber Crime Unit, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, and Homeland Security.

There was no further information regarding the investigation or arrest. WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.