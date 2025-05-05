Hammond Fire put out early morning house fire on Dillon Lane

80°
WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

HAMMOND — Hammond firefighters put out a house fire on Dillon Lane early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 12:26 a.m. and quickly put out the fire.

No injuries were reported, Hammond Fire officials said.

