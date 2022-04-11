Hammer-swinging thief ran from police after smashing windows in hospital parking garage

BATON ROUGE - A man suspected of using a hammer to shatter hospital employees' car windows at Our Lady of the Lake fled on foot after a police officer spotted him.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said an officer working extra duty at a parking garage saw the suspect walking through the area with a hammer around 2 a.m. Monday. When the officer approached the man, the suspect ran away.

Investigators later found windows shattered on about 10 cars in the employee parking garage, but the man reportedly dropped whatever items he had stolen when he ran off.

Police have not yet identified a suspect in the break-ins.