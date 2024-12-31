HALFTIME: Big plays push LSU over Baylor 34-17 in Texas Bowl

HOUSTON — The LSU Tigers lead 34-17 at halftime over the Baylor Bears in the Kinder's Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Big plays have boosted the Tigers with a 95-yard kick off return from Zavion Thomas just before the mid-game break.

A pair of former Zachary Broncos are leading the way for the LSU offense as tight end Trey'Dez Green and wide receiver Chris Hilton are making big plays for the Tigers.

Green has a pair of touchdown catches in the red-zone and Hilton has really been able to stretch the field with a couple of deep catches including a 41-yard touchdown catch to put LSU up 21-7.

Baylor was able to score just before the half and more importantly, LSU linebacker Whit Weeks was knocked out of the game with a right ankle injury as he was trying to make the goal line stop.

The Tigers started strong on offense as a key fourth down conversion to tight end Trey'Dez Green, who is starting in lieu of Mason Taylor kept the drive alive. Green continued playing a role in that drive, as he and quarterback Garrett Nussmeier connected on a 10-yard touchdown to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead.

LSU's defense was able to add onto the scoring, as a tipped ball landed into the arms of linebacker Davhon Keys, who returned the interception for a touchdown and an early 14-0 lead.

Both LSU and Baylor go into the bowl game with 8-4 records, with LSU ranked fourth in the SEC with a conference record of 5-3. This is the first time LSU and Baylor have met on the gridiron since 1985.