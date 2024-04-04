76°
Hailey Van Lith forgoes WNBA draft, enters transfer portal

BATON ROUGE - LSU women's basketball player Hailey Van Lith did not declare for the 2024 WNBA draft and will enter the transfer portal, according to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos.

Van Lith had until Wednesday evening to declare for the draft, which is on April 15, due to WNBA rules that give players 48 hours after a NCAA tournament loss to declare. She was not featured on the list the WNBA released with all declared players.

Van Lith transferred from Louisville last season after averaging 15.4 points per game. She averaged 11.6 points at LSU.

