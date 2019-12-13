Hackers target New Orleans government

NEW ORLEANS - Computer systems in New Orleans were targeted by a cyberattack, Friday afternoon.

WWL reports that city personnel, including police and firefighters, were instructed to 'power off all computers and shutdown cellphones' while dispatchers announced the attack over radio channels.

A spokesperson with the New Orleans Police Department said the hack has not impacted the 911 emergency system.

The city's website, NOLA.gov was offline Friday afternoon, but as of now the full extent of the hack is unknown.

Investigators are also working on pinpointing exactly what type of attack this is.