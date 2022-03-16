Gymnastics coach arrested, accused of sending nude pictures to teen student

BATON ROUGE - A one-time gymnastics coach was arrested Wednesday, accused of sending pictures of his penis to a teen student.

Joshua Smoak, 26, was booked Wednesday with computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.

A 16-year-old told police Smoak approached him at a Christmas party, saying he doesn't have anyone to talk to about his private life before asking the victim if he could send him pictures of his penis, according to an arrest warrant.

The victim declined, the warrant said, but Smoak sent "multiple pictures of his exposed and fully erect penis" anyway.