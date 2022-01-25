Gunman shot himself after setting fire to house during standoff, deputies say

BATON ROUGE - Residents of a Gardere-area neighborhood stood in their driveways and watched in dismay Sunday night as a neighboring home went up in flames. Officials found a burned body inside of the home, who was identified Monday morning as 41-year-old Kendrick Holland.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived to a home in the 2000 block of General Taylor Avenue around 8:20 p.m. because of shots fired in the neighborhood. Witnesses told deputies Holland got into a fight with his wife Sunday and shot at her car as she left the home.

When deputies arrived to the scene, Holland started shooting at first responders.

Law enforcement officials said Holland threw something underneath a car that was parked under a carport at his home, which started the fire.

Deputies said the man refused to leave the residence as the home also went up in flames. According to reports, the man was home alone.

A resident told WBRZ he heard two pops before the man walked out of his home and set the fire. Deputies said they evacuated homes near the residence for safety.

Around 10 p.m., a body was found burned inside of the home, later identified as Holland. A preliminary autopsy showed Holland shot himself in the head.

Holland has a record of criminal activity dating back over 20 years. Some of those charges include simple burglary, criminal damage to property, and domestic violence with child endangerment. Holland was arrested in March of 2021 on domestic violence-related charges.

The coroner is still awaiting final autopsy results and the investigation is ongoing. Check back for more details.