Gunfire erupts at funeral for Baton Rouge shooting victim; one person hurt
PLAQUEMINE - A person was shot at a funeral after an argument stirred up at the service where a victim of gun violence was being laid to rest.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said someone was shot three times during the confrontation, which reportedly broke out in the parking lot where that ceremony was being held. The service was at a church along Bayou Jacob Road in Plaquemine.
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, the funeral was for a man from Baton Rouge who was recently shot to death. An obituary suggests the service was for 21-year-old Sheldon Gales, who was gunned down in Baton Rouge last week.
The suspected shooter tried run away but was taken into custody.
The person shot Friday was taken to a hospital. No other details on that person's condition were immediately available.
