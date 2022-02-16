75°
Gun-wielding teens made off with pizza, cash after ambushing delivery driver
HAMMOND - Law enforcement is looking for a pair of teenagers who placed a pizza order and then mugged the delivery driver when she arrived.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the robbery happened Feb. 8 on Parker Boulevard in Hammond. The Domino's store where the victim worked said the teens took $62 in cash as well as the food.
The sheriff's office said the two who carried out the attack appeared to be 15 to 16 years old.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact authorities at 1-800-554-5245.
