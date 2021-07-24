Groups clean out Baton Rouge waterway to install new litter boom

BATON ROUGE - A floating litter boom has been installed at Bayou Fountain to hopefully cut down on trash in the waterway.

BREC Parks workers and volunteers gathered in Bayou Fountain on Saturday morning to clean the litter out of the river before installing the boom.

BREC said the Louisiana Stormwater Coalition donated the boom, which is the first of its kind in the area.