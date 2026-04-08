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Group of veterans set to return to Baton Rouge with fanfare from Honor Flight Louisiana
BATON ROUGE — A group of veterans is being welcomed home from Washington, D.C., at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport this weekend.
Honor Flight Louisiana hosts trips to the nation's capital to visit the memorials built in tribute to their service. On Saturday, the group is returning home from their trip.
The group organizes the trips and the fanfare on their return because "some of these men and women left quietly. Some returned without fanfare."
"Many carried burdens we will never fully understand," organizers said. "This time…they won't walk through those doors alone. Let's line the airport halls with cheers. Let's wave flags high."
Organizers say that their plane will land around 10:15 p.m., but ask those hoping to participate to arrive by 9:30 p.m. to park and get inside the airport.
WBRZ's Sylvia Weatherspoon will be at the event covering the veterans' return.
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