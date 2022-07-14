Group arrested for breaking into abandoned school overnight, deputies say

BATON ROUGE - Five people were arrested late Wednesday night for breaking into an abandoned elementary school and stealing overhead projectors.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the burglary happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at Jefferson Terrace Elementary on Cal Road. Cole Patterson, 19; David Barrios, 19; Cooper Scott, 19; and two other individuals were arrested after the break-in.

Upon arrival at the school, uniform patrol officers saw a group of five people running out of the building.

The five suspects were arrested at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. They all face charges of criminal trespass and simple criminal damage to property.

Deputies later learned Patterson, Barrios and Scott also broke into the school early Wednesday morning, stealing four overhead projectors. The three were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on additional charges of simple burglary.

The sheriff's office said Jefferson Terrace Elementary "has essentially been abandoned for a few years" after closing for asbestos abatement.