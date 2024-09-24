91°
Latest Weather Blog
Grosse Tete Bridge to reopen Tuesday; ferry to cease operations
GROSSE TETE - Grosse Tete officials said the Grosse Tete Bridge is set to reopen seven days a week starting Tuesday.
The bridge was originally closed after a boat hit it on June 6.
Officials said final testing is done and the bridge is ready to reopen for "temporary vehicle traffic." The bridge will be open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. The bridge will be closed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for barge travel.
The ferry's last day of service is Tuesday, Sept. 24, allowing residents to retrieve their vehicles. DOTD expects the final parts for bridge repairs to arrive in November, with 24/7 operations resuming possibly in December. Until then, the no-wake zone will remain in effect.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man cited after tailgate theft accusation; he had been barred from LSU...
-
Grosse Tete Bridge to reopen Tuesday; ferry to cease operations
-
St. Gabriel officers help save man who drove into pond
-
Two teens arrested for allegedly having unregistered guns with automatic switches
-
Livingston Parish deputy arrested for domestic abuse