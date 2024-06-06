77°
Grosse Tete Bridge closed after boat hits structure; crews assessing damage

By: WBRZ Staff

GROSSE TETE - A bridge is closed until further notice after a boat hit it early Thursday morning. 

The Maringouin Volunteer Fire Department said their crews were notified by DOTD that a boat had collided with the drawbridge just on Highway 77 west of Plaquemine. 

The bridge is currently closed to vehicle traffic while crews inspect the damages left behind. 

