Grosse Tete Bridge closed after boat hits structure; crews assessing damage
GROSSE TETE - A bridge is closed until further notice after a boat hit it early Thursday morning.
The Maringouin Volunteer Fire Department said their crews were notified by DOTD that a boat had collided with the drawbridge just on Highway 77 west of Plaquemine.
The bridge is currently closed to vehicle traffic while crews inspect the damages left behind.
