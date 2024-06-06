Griffin Herring named finalist for Stopper of the Year Award

BATON ROUGE - LSU left-handed pitcher Griffin Herring has been named one of ten finalists for the Stopper of the Year Award.

The award is given annually to the top relief pitcher in NCAA Division 1 Baseball by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Herring had an impressive season as one of LSU's best relievers out of the bullpen. The sophomore posted a 6-1 record with a 1.79 ERA. His limited opponents to just a .215 batting average while recording six saves this season.

In 50.1 innings of work, Herring only walked 13 and struck out 67.

He is also a 2024 Second Team All-SEC player that has a 2.66 ERA in his two seasons in the Purple and Gold.

The winner of the Stopper of the Year Award will be announced on June 14.