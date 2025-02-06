Greg Brooks' attorneys clap back at Brian Kelly over statements

MEMPHIS - Attorneys for former LSU football player Greg Brooks Jr. released a statement a day after Tiger head football coach Brian Kelly responded to comments made by Brooks Jr's father, Greg Brooks Sr. in an interview on WBRZ's Good Morning America which contend that LSU abandoned his son after his injury and brain surgery which left him physically disabled.

Brooks' attorneys, Jeffrey S. Rosenblum, Rosenblum & Reisman, P.C. and Kara Samuels, Samuels & Thornton, issued the following statement:

It was difficult for Greg Brooks Jr. to listen to LSU Coach Brian Kelly say he was by his side through this ordeal and then accuse his father of making a false statement when the reality is that Coach Kelly has not contacted Greg Jr. in over 16 months. Neither Coach Kelly nor LSU has denied what Greg’s father said during the GMA interview: that Greg has not heard from Coach Kelly since October 2023, long before the lawsuit was filed. LSU and Coach Kelly cannot deny this because it is true. Ironically, it was Coach Kelly who made factually inaccurate statements in March of 2024 when he told the media that Greg was walking, which obviously was not true. Coach Kelly would have known that had he simply picked up the phone and called. Greg Jr. looks forward to having his day in court, where the truth will come to light, and in the meantime, he will be focusing on his health and recovery.

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly refutes Greg Brooks Sr.'s statement that he ghosted his former player after undergoing brain surgery. pic.twitter.com/ptnz7E1I3t — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) February 6, 2025

Brian Kelly started off his National Signing Day press conference by addressing the comments from Brooks Sr. that the head coach had not followed up on the status and health of his injured son.

"There's many things I can't say because it is pending litigation, obviously, but here's what I can tell you, it is factually incorrect to state that I was not there by Greg's side through this ordeal. I was there on multiple occasions," Brian Kelly told the media on Wednesday afternoon.

"We had somebody from my staff that was there virtually every single day. We love Greg. We love him for the person that he is, for the competitor that he is, and the battler that he is, and can only wish him continued progress as he goes through an incredibly difficult time. But it was important for me to set the record clear as to my care my love for Greg Jr during this very difficult time and again, I want to be clear that any player that is part of this program, I am going to be involved in making sure that they receive the best care."