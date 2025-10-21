81°
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns to capital area this week for 60th year

BATON ROUGE — The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is coming back to the capital area this week. 

The fair starts Thursday, with the festivities continuing through Nov. 2.

Rides, glass blowing demonstrations, music, helicopter rides, a petting zoo and more can be expected as the fair enters its 60th year.

The fair is at the fairgrounds at 16072 Airline Highway, with opening night admission costing $10. Admission including rides is $25. 

Learn more about the fair here.

