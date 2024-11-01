73°
Latest Weather Blog
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair closed Friday; second night in a row fair was closed due to weather
BATON ROUGE — The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will be closed for a second night in a row on Friday due to weather, the fair announced on social media.
A Facebook post says the fair is closed due to weather and the chance of lightning. The fair was also closed Thursday due to inclement weather.
The fair is expected to open again on Saturday.
Trending News
More information on the fair can be found on their website.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested twice for violent sexual assault in two parishes indicted on...
-
BRPD police chief speaks on talks of merger between BRPD and EBRSO
-
Dad questioning why deputy still has job after accidentally using stun gun...
-
One dead, one injured after early-morning crash on Greenwell Springs Road in...
-
Squatters staying at city properties, leaving trash for neighbors