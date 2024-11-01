73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Greater Baton Rouge State Fair closed Friday; second night in a row fair was closed due to weather

1 hour 50 minutes 6 seconds ago Friday, November 01 2024 Nov 1, 2024 November 01, 2024 2:45 PM November 01, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will be closed for a second night in a row on Friday due to weather, the fair announced on social media.

A Facebook post says the fair is closed due to weather and the chance of lightning. The fair was also closed Thursday due to inclement weather. 

The fair is expected to open again on Saturday.

Trending News

More information on the fair can be found on their website.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days