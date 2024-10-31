76°
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair closed due to weather concerns
BATON ROUGE - The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair closed Thursday due to weather, according to the fair's website.
The site says the fair is closed due to weather and the chance of lightning. The fair will re-open Friday.
More information on the fair can be found on their website.
