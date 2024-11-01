Greater Baton Rouge State Fair closed Friday; second night in a row fair was closed due to weather

BATON ROUGE — The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will be closed for a second night in a row on Friday due to weather, the fair announced on social media.

A Facebook post says the fair is closed due to weather and the chance of lightning. The fair was also closed Thursday due to inclement weather.

The fair is expected to open again on Saturday.

More information on the fair can be found on their website.