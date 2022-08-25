Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank receives 40-ton donation after WBRZ report on critical need

BATON ROUGE - A local food bank received a massive donation of fresh and shelf-stable goods to help it keep up with unprecedented demand after a WBRZ report highlighting its needs gained traction.

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank supplies goods to more than 100 food banks in 11 other parishes and has been an available resource for more than 35 years. As the need for food increased to an unprecedented 35-50% above pre-pandemic levels, the food bank became strapped for ways to help its communities.

On Aug. 24, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints delivered 40 tons of food to the GBRFB, including 20 tons of fresh meat and 20 tons of shelved goods.

The Church released the following statement regarding the donation:

Record inflation on the heels of a worldwide pandemic that threw many of our most vulnerable citizens out of work for many weeks, if not months, has greatly intensified the need for food assistance within our communities. For over 35 years, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank has played a vital role in feeding the hungry in our midst, but they cannot do it alone. The Food Bank has historically relied, in part, on faith-based and community partners to help fulfill its mission, and now more than ever, with extremely low inventories of food on hand and critical need, now is the time to act! As a Christ-centered organization, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a desire to serve those in need, and partnering with the Food Bank allows the Church to do just that.