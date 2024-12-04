Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank CEO announces retirement after 20 years with organization

BATON ROUGE — The president and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is stepping down after over 20 years at the organization, the food bank announced Wednesday.

Mike Manning will retire from the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank in December 2025, months after the organization celebrates its 40th anniversary in April.

Manning's early announcement will give the board ample time to search for a new leader and ensure a smooth transition for the organization.

Manning joined the food bank in 2004 and helped in the emergency responses for Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and the 2016 flood, the organization said.

"Feeding individuals and families who do not have access to meals has always been the sole focus of our mission regardless of the challenges we may face along the way," Manning said. "I am truly grateful to have been able to lead such an amazing organization and team who are all passionate about service to others."

The Board Search Committee will undertake a national search utilizing a search firm to facilitate the selection of Manning's replacement.