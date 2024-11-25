Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank providing Thanksgiving meals to families in need

BATON ROUGE - It's officially Thanksgiving week and the Louisiana Farm Bureau estimates Thanksgiving dinners will cost an average of $58 a person.

However, because that's not possible for everyone to swing, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is working to ensure everyone has something to eat.

The food bank will be providing dinner boxes including chicken, stuffing, yams, vegetables and more to families in need.

The food bank's operators are asking for volunteers to donate or help pack Thanksgiving dinner boxes during the next two days.

If you can't make it this week, Christmas dinners will start being prepped soon as well during the upcoming weeks.

Volunteer schedules can be found here.

Families in need are advised to call 211 or visit the food bank's website for assistance.