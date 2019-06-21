Governor vetoes bill that would have dictated potential St. George transition

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards has shot down a proposal that would have mandated parish money help fund the City of St. George in the event of its incorporation.

Senate Bill 229, a bill dictating the would-be transition process if voters approved making St. George its own municipality, was previously approved in the House and Senate. However, Governor Edwards vetoed the bill Friday, saying the terms had been altered too much in the process of getting it through the Senate.

"The bill, as originally drafted, created a transition structure should the voters approve of the incorporation of the City of St. George in the election that I called for October 12th," the governor's veto letter read in part. "However, the bill was amended on the Senate floor to limit the responsibility of St. George for liabilities and other bonded indebtedness for services that have been provided to the residents of the St. George area for decades."

The vote to determine whether St. George will be incorporated into its own city is still scheduled for the fall. Only those residing in the proposed city limits will be allowed to vote on the proposal.

You read the full veto letter here.