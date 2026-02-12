75°
Governor says Lee Mallett will replace Scott Ballard as president of the LSU board of supervisors
BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry said Thursday that Chester "Lee" Mallet, the vice chairman of the LSU Board of Supervisors, will take the top post on the panel.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Landry thanked current chairman Scott Ballard and said Ballard would remain on the board.
“Scott positioned LSU for long-term success,” Landry wrote. During Ballard's tenure, the board voted to re-integrate the University of New Orleans into the LSU system.
Mallett is from the Lake Charles area.
This story will be updated.
