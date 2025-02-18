Governor responds to students' questions by blasting Hammond teacher on social media

HAMMOND - Governor Jeff Landry responded to multiple submissions from students by blasting a Hammond grammar school teacher and current state education system on social media Tuesday.

The submissions Landry shared were sent in on Feb. 7. They are as follows:

"My teacher says climate change is bad , sorry to bother you."

"my teacher made me sent this to you it for a grade , add more vet for cat and dog . and stop make power plant because it hurt earth."

"idk my teacher is making me do this but I mean you need to fix the whole cancer ally thing"

Landry's office said the comments were sent in by request of a teacher at West Side Montessori School in Hammond. There was no information regarding what subject or specific grade level the teacher is assigned to.

In his message, Landry said the teacher required students to email the governor's office regarding climate change.

"As I stated in my inaugural address, our education system is too focused on indoctrination instead of education.

Look at the emails we received from students at a school in Hammond. A teacher required students to email our office to complain about climate change. It is NEVER the job of a teacher to push a political agenda. We are committed to bringing common sense education back to our classrooms!"

WBRZ has reached out to the Tangipahoa Parish School System and is waiting for comment.