Governor Jeff Landry: Scott Woodward 'is not selecting the next LSU coach' after Brian Kelly firing

BATON ROUGE - After the firing of LSU football coach Brian Kelly on Sunday, Governor Jeff Landry told reporters Wednesday the hiring process of the next Tiger football coach won't be conducted by LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward.

"I can tell you right now, Scott Woodward is not selecting the next coach," Landry said. "The Board of Supervisors is going to come up with a committee and they are going to find us a coach."

The governor made the comment during a question portion of a press conference on SNAP benefits during the government shutdown.

Gov. Landry says LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward will not be selecting the next LSU head football coach



Vist the link in our bio to read more. pic.twitter.com/IXbIU0Gch1 — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) October 29, 2025

Board of Supervisors Chair Scott Ballard told WBRZ after the presidential search committee meeting that the board had no idea they would be in charge of the hiring decision, but they are now focused on hiring the "best coach in America."

"Well then, I better get to it!" he said as he was leaving the interview.

Woodward became the LSU Athletic Director in 2019, and Brian Kelly is the only head football coach Woodward has hired at LSU. Woodward hired Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M, but did not sign Fisher to the extension that created Fisher's massive $70+ million buyout.

Governor Landry said that the agent who wrote Fisher's contract represents both Woodward, Kelly and some players.

Kelly is represented by Trace Armstrong and Fisher is represented by Jimmy Sexton.

"Right now we have a $53 million liability and we are not doing that again," Landry said. "I'm tired of rewarding failure in this country."