Governor hints at possible fight over controversial congressional maps

BATON ROUGE - Last-minute wheeling and dealing isn't done as lawmakers approach the end of a special legislative session to redraw political election maps based on the last Census.

The biggest issue: Who gets elected from Louisiana's congressional districts. Advocates have pushed for a district that would elect a second minority to represent Louisiana in congress, although lawmakers pushed maps mostly identical to the districts in place now.

The Legislative Black Caucus called for the governor to veto the maps Friday: "These Congressional maps do not comply with the Voting Rights Act, and they do not comply with the will of the people," the group said in a statement.

Not long after, Governor John Bel Edwards said he would review the maps and had "concerns that several of the maps do not fulfill that moral and legal requirement."

"I pledge to the people of Louisiana to very carefully examine them in order to determine if I believe they are reasonable, fair, and in line with the Voting Rights Act.”

"... voters should be choosing their leaders; leaders should not be picking and choosing our voters," the governor said.

He added: “Throughout this Legislative Session, I have had discussions with a diverse group of legislators and leaders about different map proposals, and I will closely review the new district maps Louisiana’s Legislature has passed before making a decision on how to proceed. I remain adamant that the maps should reflect the growth of the African American population in our state over the last 10 years, allowing for minority groups to have an opportunity at electing candidates of their own choosing, and I do have concerns that several of the maps do not fulfill that moral and legal requirement."

Democrats in the state House also asked the governor to veto the maps: "We urge the Governor to veto the Congressional maps and any other map that violates the Voting Rights Act."