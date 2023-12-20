63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Governor-elect Landry names Louisiana Department of Health secretary

3 hours 3 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, December 20 2023 Dec 20, 2023 December 20, 2023 11:15 AM December 20, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence
Photo via CNN

MONROE - Louisiana governor-elect Jeff Landry named Ralph Abraham, a doctor who served in Congress and unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2019, his secretary for the Department of Health. 

Landry announced Abraham's appointment at an event in Monroe on Thursday, according to Louisiana Public Affairs Research Council.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days