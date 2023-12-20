63°
Governor-elect Landry names Louisiana Department of Health secretary
MONROE - Louisiana governor-elect Jeff Landry named Ralph Abraham, a doctor who served in Congress and unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2019, his secretary for the Department of Health.
Landry announced Abraham's appointment at an event in Monroe on Thursday, according to Louisiana Public Affairs Research Council.
Former Congressman Ralph Abraham, a doctor who ran unsuccessfully for governor four years ago, will be Gov.-elect Jeff Landry's new @LADeptHealth secretary. Landry announced the new cabinet secretary at an event in Monroe. #lalege #lagov— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) December 20, 2023
