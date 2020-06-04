Governor declares state of emergency ahead of Cristobal's landfall

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency in preparation for the potential effects of Cristobal.

Edwards announced the declaration Thursday evening as the state braces for potential storms and heavy rainfall this weekend.

“While it is still too early to know for sure what impact Cristobal could have on Louisiana, now is the time to make your plans, which should include the traditional emergency items along with masks and hand sanitizer as we continue to battle the coronavirus pandemic,” Gov. Edwards said.

A flash flood watch has already been issued for parts of the state throughout the weekend.

The governor will meet with the Unified Command Group briefing Friday morning, followed by a 2:30 p.m. press conference at the state capitol.