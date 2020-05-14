Governor changes rules for Louisiana casinos and malls before Phase One of reopening

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards announced changes to his to Phase One of his executive order to reopen businesses. They impact casinos and shopping malls

Starting Friday, casinos will be allowed to open 50% of their games instead of the original 25% rule. The new rule does not change how many people are allowed inside the building. Casinos will follow the 25% capacity rule other reopened businesses must follow.

Shopping mall retailers with interior entrances will also be able to reopen under the same 25% capacity guidelines other retailers must follow. The original plan did not allow stores inside shopping malls to reopen.

Phase One begins Friday, May 15.