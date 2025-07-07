Governor announces mobilization of first responders to assist in Texas flood relief efforts

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry announced Monday that a crew of 14 emergency responders has been sent to central Texas to assist in relief following fatal flooding.

Landry's office said that he deployed 14 Swift Water Rescue personnel to assist in Kerrville and surrounding areas after the flooring left more than 80 people, including campers and staff at a summer camp, dead.

The boat operators, bowman and support personnel include crew from the State Fire Marshal's Office, the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the Zachary Fire Department, the West Feliciana Fire Department and the East Side Fire Department.

"GOHSEP continues to monitor additional requests from the affected areas," Landry's office said.

